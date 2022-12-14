Richton Park high school, teacher honored at pep rally

A special pep rally honoring a local high school and staff was held Wednesday in Richton Park.

Southland College Prep Charter was the only charter high school to receive the state's highest designation of "exemplary" for four years from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Southland has seen a graduation rate of 100 percent for the past eight years.

Also at today's celebration, the school recognized faculty member Sherry Grutzius, who was named a Charter School Teacher of the Year finalist.

"She has always been there for me whenever I needed her, whether it be inside the classroom or outside the school. And I think I can confidently speak for all members of my crowd, both current members and alumni, when I say the things we have accomplished over the years wouldn't be possible without her," a student said.

Grutzius first came to Southland in 2013. She was awarded $500 as part of that recognition.