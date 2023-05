There was a celebrity chef appearance at O'Hare Airport Tuesday.

Rick Bayless stopped by to greet travelers.

He signed copies of his cookbook and held a meet and greet with fliers in Terminal Three.

The chef also gave out some guacamole samples along with some giveaways from Fannie May.

The appearance was part of a series leading up to the James Beard Gala in June.