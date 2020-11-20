Ride-hailing driver carjacked in Logan Square

article

A driver for a ride-haling service was carjacked Thursday night in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 57-year-old was standing outside his gray Toyota SUV about 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a male pushed him and jumped into the vehicle, according to Chicago police.

A police source said the man is a driver for a ride-hailing service.

The suspect drove off, taking the victim’s phone and other items that were left in the SUV with him, police said.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The victim was not injured, according to police. No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.