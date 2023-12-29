7 ride-share drivers in Chicago robbed at gunpoint by same suspects

Chicago police are investigating after at least seven ride-share drivers were robbed at gunpoint this month.

In each incident, a ride-share driver was dropping off or picking up a passenger when the offenders, while armed with handguns, approached the victim's vehicle.

One offender then opened the driver's side door, demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet and asked for the passcode to the phone, police said.

In several incidents, the offender struck the victim in the head with the handgun.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

5900 block of West North Avenue on Dec. 3 at 5:35 a.m.

5200 block of West Hirsch Street on Dec. 6 at 3:45 a.m.

5400 block of West Le Moyne Street on Dec. 12 at 4:45 a.m.

5100 block of West North Avenue on Dec. 20 at 5:28 p.m.

5100 block of West Dickens Avenue on Dec. 20 at 3:25 a.m.

2000 block of North Leclaire Avenue on Dec. 23 at 3:25 a.m.

2000 block on North Lawler Avenue on Dec. 24 at 6:15 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are three to four Black males, between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.

They are roughly five-foot-six to five-foot-nine and weigh approximately 140 to 160 pounds.

They were also wearing all dark clothing.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.