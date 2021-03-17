Ride-share drivers robbed in Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of a string of robberies reported recently in Lawndale on the West Side.
In each incident two males ordered a ride-share, and once inside they batter the driver, and demand their property and vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The robberies happened four times between March 4 and March 15 in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.