Ride-share drivers robbed in Lawndale: police

Police are warning residents of a string of robberies reported recently in Lawndale on the West Side.

In each incident two males ordered a ride-share, and once inside they batter the driver, and demand their property and vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened four times between March 4 and March 15 in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.