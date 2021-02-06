Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

Rideshare driver carjacked at gunpoint in West Town

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
West Town
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint Friday in West Town.

The 33-year-old picked up two males about 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Huron Street only to have one of them hold a gun to his head and order him out of the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The males pulled the man out of the vehicle and fled east on Grand Avenue in his gray 2018 Lexus RX 450h, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The incident is the latest in a surge of carjackings dating back to last year, when the amount of carjackings doubled compared to 2019. Over 200 carjackings were reported in Chicago in January alone.