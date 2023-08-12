Rideshare driver with CCL shoots robbers on Chicago's West Side

A rideshare driver shot two robbers Saturday morning while on a job in North Lawndale.

Chicago police say the 26-year-old driver was dropping off a passenger around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue when two people – a man, 20, and an 18-year-old woman – walked up to him and announced a robbery.

The male suspect took the victim’s cell phone, then fired shots as the two robbers tried to flee the scene, police say.

Police say the driver, who is a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, striking the man in the leg and grazing the woman in the arm. The driver was not injured.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, while the woman declined medical attention.

Detectives are investigating.