Rideshare drivers being carjacked at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about a series of armed carjackings that have occurred on Chicago's South Side.

In each incident, a rideshare driver arrives at the requested location to pick up a customer.

One to three male suspects then enter the vehicle, display a handgun and order the victim to leave the vehicle, police said.

After the victim leaves the vehicle, the suspects flee the scene in the victim's vehicle.

The incidents have occurred in the following locations and at the following times:

6200 block of South Langley Avenue on Dec. 4 at 3:15 p.m.

6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive on Dec. 12 at 11:30 p.m.

6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard on Dec. 15 at 1:30 a.m.

6200 block of South Michigan Avenue on Dec. 22 at 1 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The offenders are described as African-American males between 17 to 30-years-old. They were all wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to contact Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8384.