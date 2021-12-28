Rideshare drivers carjacked on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of carjackings that have occurred on Chicago's West Side in the last month.

In each incident, the offenders arranged an Uber or Lyft ride, battered the driver (and sprayed the driver with OC spray in the last three incidents) and have taken or attempted to take the victim's vehicle and cellphone.

In one instance, a male offender displayed a firearm.

In three incidents, the offenders attacked the driver as soon as he or she arrived. In two of the incidents, the offenders have attacked the driver during and after the ride.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

5400 block of West Van Buren on Nov. 30 at 3:32 a.m.

600 block of North Lawndale on Nov. 30 at 5:45 a.m.

700 block of North Lawndale on Dec. 27 at 1:49 a.m.

4700 block of West West End on Dec. 27 at 4:55 a.m.

100 block of North Lavergne on Dec. 27 at 10:10 p.m.

The offenders are described as:

African American Female, 15-25 years old, 5'6", 180-200, black hair (possibly a wig), brown eyes, dark complexion, checkered pants

African American Female,15-25 years old, 5', 180-200, black hair, (possibly a wig), dark complexion, black jacket, gray sweatpants

African American Female, 15-25 years old

African American Male, 15-20 years old

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Four at (312) 746-8253.