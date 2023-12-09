Scott Eby, who confessed to 2004 murder of Riley Fox, dies in Illinois prison

The man who confessed to the 2004 murder and rape of 3-year-old Riley Fox has died in a prison in southern Illinois.

Scott Eby was serving a life sentence at Menard Correctional Center in Chester. Will County officials confirmed that the Wilmington man died while incarcerated this week.

Riley Fox was kidnapped and murdered on June 6, 2004. She was found later that same day not far from her home in Wilmington, drowned in the Forked Creek near Forsythe Woods Forest Preserve, according to the FBI.

Kevin Fox, Riley's father, was initially charged with killing his daughter, but was cleared in 2005 by DNA evidence.

Wanted poster disseminated by the FBI in 2009.

He was awarded a $15.5 million settlement after suing Will County officials for wrongful arrest.

Kevin was killed in a car crash in Arkansas in March 2023 at age 46.

