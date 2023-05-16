Riot Fest lineup features Foo Fighters, Turnstile, The Cure

Riot Fest unveiled its 2023 lineup Tuesday which features headliners such as Foo Fighters, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age.

The three-day festival will begin on Friday, Sept. 15 in Chicago's Douglass Park.

The alt-rock-oriented festival will also include The Mars Volta, The Used, Death Cab for Cutie and Flogging Molly.

A series of meetings between Riot Fest organizers and community residents last year brought to light continued efforts by some area residents and businesses in Little Village and Lawndale to move the festival to another location. Festival organizers said they are working closely with the community and city agencies to address issues such as traffic and logistics.

In addition to food/drink vendors and merch tents, this year’s festival will also see the return of the carnival area, wedding chapel and the Logan Arcade vintage games.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $269 for a three-day general admission pass, at RiotFest.org

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup

070 Shake

100 Gecs

AFI

Ani DiFranco

Balance and Composure

Bayside

Bearings

Black Angels

Bowling for Soup

Braid

Caroline Rose

Cassyette

CK Vassi

Code Orange

Corey Feldman

Cults

Death Grips

Drain

Earth Crisis

Empire State Bastard

Enola Gay

Enter Shikari

Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress

Fade ‘Em All

Fake Names

FEA

Finch

Fleshwater

Flogging Molly

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Free Throw

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Gorilla Biscuits

H2O

Hawthorne Heights

Head Automatica

High Vis

Hotline TNT

Insane Clown Posse

Jehnny Beth

Just Friends

Just Mustard

Kim Gordon

LS Dunes

Microwave

Mr. Bungle

Nothing

nothing,nowhere.

Olivia Jean

Origami Angel

Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Pennywise

Pinkshift

Plosivs

Pool Kids

PUP

Quasi

Quicksand

Ride

Rival Schools

Say Anything

Screaming Females

Silverstein

Sleep Token

Sludgeworth

Snapcase

Spitalfield

Steve Ignorant Band / Crass

Tegan and Sara

The Aquadolls

The Bobby Lees

The Breeders

The Bronx

The Dresden Dolls

The Exploited

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

The Used

The Wrecks

Thursday

Total Chaos

Viagra Boys

Warpaint

White Reaper

Yard Act

Young Culture

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.