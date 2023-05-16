Riot Fest lineup features Foo Fighters, Turnstile, The Cure
CHICAGO - Riot Fest unveiled its 2023 lineup Tuesday which features headliners such as Foo Fighters, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age.
The three-day festival will begin on Friday, Sept. 15 in Chicago's Douglass Park.
The alt-rock-oriented festival will also include The Mars Volta, The Used, Death Cab for Cutie and Flogging Molly.
A series of meetings between Riot Fest organizers and community residents last year brought to light continued efforts by some area residents and businesses in Little Village and Lawndale to move the festival to another location. Festival organizers said they are working closely with the community and city agencies to address issues such as traffic and logistics.
In addition to food/drink vendors and merch tents, this year’s festival will also see the return of the carnival area, wedding chapel and the Logan Arcade vintage games.
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $269 for a three-day general admission pass, at RiotFest.org
Riot Fest 2023 Lineup
- 070 Shake
- 100 Gecs
- AFI
- Ani DiFranco
- Balance and Composure
- Bayside
- Bearings
- Black Angels
- Bowling for Soup
- Braid
- Caroline Rose
- Cassyette
- CK Vassi
- Code Orange
- Corey Feldman
- Cults
- Death Grips
- Drain
- Earth Crisis
- Empire State Bastard
- Enola Gay
- Enter Shikari
- Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress
- Fade ‘Em All
- Fake Names
- FEA
- Finch
- Fleshwater
- Flogging Molly
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Free Throw
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Gorilla Biscuits
- H2O
- Hawthorne Heights
- Head Automatica
- High Vis
- Hotline TNT
- Insane Clown Posse
- Jehnny Beth
- Just Friends
- Just Mustard
- Kim Gordon
- LS Dunes
- Microwave
- Mr. Bungle
- Nothing
- nothing,nowhere.
- Olivia Jean
- Origami Angel
- Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
- Pennywise
- Pinkshift
- Plosivs
- Pool Kids
- PUP
- Quasi
- Quicksand
- Ride
- Rival Schools
- Say Anything
- Screaming Females
- Silverstein
- Sleep Token
- Sludgeworth
- Snapcase
- Spitalfield
- Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
- Tegan and Sara
- The Aquadolls
- The Bobby Lees
- The Breeders
- The Bronx
- The Dresden Dolls
- The Exploited
- The Gaslight Anthem
- The Interrupters
- The Used
- The Wrecks
- Thursday
- Total Chaos
- Viagra Boys
- Warpaint
- White Reaper
- Yard Act
- Young Culture
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.