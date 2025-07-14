Chicago crime: Suspect wanted for knocking victim unconscious in River North, police say

The Brief Chicago police are looking for the suspect who struck and injured a male victim in River North last Friday. The attack left the victim unconscious and hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.



The incident happened in the 100 block of W. Kinzie Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 2:05 a.m., the suspect struck the victim in the roadway, causing him to lose consciousness.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11 and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was holding a black hooded sweatshirt, wearing a black ball cap, a black and white tank top, black shorts, white gym shoes and was wearing an ankle monitoring device attached to his left ankle.

Police also released an image of the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ329199.