Teenager found shot inside River North hotel room

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found shot inside a hotel room in River North early Sunday.

Chicago police say the boy was found on the 18th floor of a hotel in the first block of East Grand Avenue at approximately 1:14 a.m.

He was shot in the stomach and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim was uncooperative and refused to answer any questions.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.