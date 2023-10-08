Chicago mass shooting: At least 8 wounded in exchange of gunfire in River North

At least 8 people were wounded in an exhange of gunfire in River North Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Chicago fire officials initially found three people shot when they responded to West Erie and North Franklin streets around 2:40 a.m.

Police say a group of people were fighting outside in the 300 block of West Erie Street when the shooting began.

The victims that have been identified range in age from 23 to 43. At least four victims are in critical condition.

Three victims were transported to Stroger Hospital. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition. A 32-year-old man is in critical condition with gunshot wounds throughout the body. A 23-year-old woman is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Five victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial in the following conditions:

An unidentified man is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

An adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and is listed in critical condition.

A 27-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her foot; she was listed in good condition.

A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his groin; he is listed in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot thoughout the body and is listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for details.