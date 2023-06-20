River North's Redhead Piano Bar to celebrate 30th anniversary with extravagant cocktail party

This week, The Redhead Piano Bar, a beloved establishment in River North, is preparing to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

The bar has announced an anniversary cocktail party scheduled for Wednesday from 4 p.m. until midnight. The event promises an unforgettable experience, featuring live music, cigar rollers, signature cocktails, and more.

To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, The Redhead Piano Bar will showcase a lineup of talented piano players who will perform chart-topping hits from the past three decades.

The party is open to the public, and while an RSVP is requested, it is not required.