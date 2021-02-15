Expand / Collapse search
Rivers Casino evacuated after kitchen fire

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Des Plaines
Sun-Times Media Wire

DES PLAINES, Ill. - The Rivers Casino in Des Plaines was evacuated Sunday after a fire in a restaurant on the property.

The "small late night kitchen fire" was reported at Hugo’s Frog Bar restaurant in the casino late Sunday evening, according to a Rivers Casino spokesman.

Guests and employees were evacuated from the casino and no one was injured, the spokesman said.

"We are grateful that all guests and team members safely evacuated the casino and no one was hurt," the casino said in a statement. "We thank the Des Plaines Fire Department for their quick work and for working with Rivers and the Illinois Gaming Board on our reopen plan."

The casino reopened Monday morning.

The Des Plaines Fire Department did not respond to a request for details.