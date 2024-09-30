4 masked gunmen rob 2 men outside Rivers Casino, attempt to steal Jeep

The Brief Four masked gunmen attempted to steal a vehicle from a couple and their friends outside the Rivers Casino Monday morning. The suspects threatened the victims with firearms and stole their necklaces before fleeing the scene in a silver Volvo.



Four masked gunmen robbed two men outside the Rivers Casino and tried to steal their car Monday morning.

According to police, a 38-year-old woman from Palatine was leaving the casino with her husband and two friends around 1:45 a.m. when she noticed someone was inside her 2018 white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Another suspect was standing in front of the Jeep while two others were sitting in a silver Volvo parked nearby.

When the victim's husband, a 40-year-old man from Palatine, walked up to the Jeep, one of the suspects flashed a firearm at him and warned him to stay away.

The suspect got out of the Jeep and ripped a silver necklace from the man's neck, according to police. The suspect then went up to one of the victim's friends, a 28-year-old man from Vernon Hills, and stole his necklace at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in the Volvo.

No injuries were reported, and police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 847-391-5400.