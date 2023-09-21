Riverside police officer to be sworn in after decades-old theft leads to decertification

After a decades-old petty offense derailed her career, a Riverside police officer is finally about to go back on patrol.

By pretty much all accounts, this is a situation that never should've happened. Thursday night a police trainee with a very minor offense on her record, will be sworn in as an official Riverside police officer.

Twenty years ago as a teenager, Zenna Ramos of Riverside was convicted of retail theft, having stolen a T-shirt valued at $14.99 cents.

That conviction led to her being decertified by the state earlier this year under a provision of Illinois' Safe-T Act, in the middle of her field officer training program.

Ramos had previously served as a patrol officer in Cicero with an impeccable record.

When news of her decertification spread, the governor stood by her, along with a number of state representatives, and top public safety officials in Riverside came to her defense.

At Thursday's village board meeting, Ramos will officially be sworn in, so she can continue her training program.

State Representative La Shawn Ford and perhaps even the governor himself may be there for Ramos' swearing in.