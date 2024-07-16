RNC 2024: Illinois' moderate, suburban GOP lawmakers stay away from convention

Unity has been the overarching theme at Illinois GOP delegation breakfast rallies on the Republican National Convention's first two days. But the events are notable for who isn't there, as much as who is.

Controversial downstate Republican congresswoman Mary Miller gave a rousing speech Tuesday morning to the roomful of delegates.

"What have we seen from our fearless leader, Donald Trump?" Miller asked the room. "He just won't quit."

Miller is right at home in Tuesday's Illinois GOP, a far cry from the party of former Gov. Jim Edgar or former House Minority Leader Jim Durkin. The tug of war within the party between grassroots, Trump-friendly conservatives and more establishment types drove current GOP party Chairman Don Tracy to resign, effective Friday.

"Disunity can be a problem in any party," Tracy said. "It's fine to have vigorous primaries, but once the primary is over, we need to rally around the flag."

Tracy will hand the baton over to conservative suburban personal injury attorney Kathy Salvi, who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth in 2022. Durkin has said he doesn't believe republicans can win back suburban districts that used to be staunchly red if they continue to go in a more 'MAGA' direction.

"Republicans and Democrats have become more polarized," said Illinois GOP delegate Aaron Del Mar, a Palatine Township Committeeman. "You've seen moderate people not participating in political events. There are some moderate suburban or collar county folks that have chosen not to participate."

One thing is clear: Tuesday's national and Illinois GOP is dominated by Trump and loyalty to his agenda. It was reportedly a deciding factor in his choice of Ohio Sen. JD Vance, a fierce Trump-critic turned staunch ally, as his running mate.