Road hazard alert: Buckling lane in Summit poses threat to vehicles

Drivers in Summit are urged to be extra cautious when traveling on Harlem Avenue due to a buckling lane.

Summit Police said Sunday that the left lane in front of the Dunkin restaurant in the 6100 block of South Harlem Avenue is buckling.

Cars that pass over the buckling road are susceptible to damage.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has been made aware of the road's condition, but police say there isn't an estimated time for repairs to be made.

Drivers are urged to adjust their routes accordingly.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.