Chicago woman charged with road-rage expressway shooting

A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a road-rage shooting on I-57 in April.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:36 p.m. on April 30 on I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim pulled over at a Mobil Gas Station in Posen and called police before they were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

State police said they identified 24-year-old Octavia Howleit as a suspect after an "exhaustive" investigation.

Howleit was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

No further information was provided.