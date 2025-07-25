Chicago woman charged with road-rage expressway shooting
POSEN, Ill. - A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a road-rage shooting on I-57 in April.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 2:36 p.m. on April 30 on I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
The victim pulled over at a Mobil Gas Station in Posen and called police before they were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
State police said they identified 24-year-old Octavia Howleit as a suspect after an "exhaustive" investigation.
Howleit was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police and previous FOX 32 reporting.