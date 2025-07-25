Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman charged with road-rage expressway shooting

By Will Hager
Published  July 25, 2025 9:45am CDT
Octavia Howleit | Illinois State Police

    • A 24-year-old Chicago woman has been charged in an April road-rage shooting that seriously injured a driver on I-57.
    • Police identified Octavia Howleit as the suspect after an extensive investigation. 
    • She was arrested Monday and now faces two felony charges related to the shooting.

POSEN, Ill. - A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a road-rage shooting on I-57 in April.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:36 p.m. on April 30 on I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim pulled over at a Mobil Gas Station in Posen and called police before they were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

State police said they identified 24-year-old Octavia Howleit as a suspect after an "exhaustive" investigation.

Howleit was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

No further information was provided.

