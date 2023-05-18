Road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves man hospitalized

A man was shot twice after a traffic accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive escalated into a violent confrontation Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Two men, 25 and 44, were involved in a minor traffic accident around 2 a.m. in the 6600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Jackson Park, according to police.

The men began arguing after the crash and the 44-year-old pulled out a gun while the 25-year-old tried to grab the weapon.

The gun went off several times, striking the 44-year-old in the hand and buttocks, police said.

The 44-year-old was placed into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.