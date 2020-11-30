Robber strikes mobile phone stores in Humboldt Park, West Town

article

Police are alerting residents and business owners of two robberies reported on the West Side over the weekend.

Both robberies occurred at mobile phone stores. The first robbery, in West Town, happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of West North Avenue, Chicago police said. The second robbery, in Humboldt Park, happened Sunday around 4:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of West North Avenue.

In both robberies, the alleged thief walked into a store pretending to be a customer. The man flashed a red box cutter and demanded that an employee open the cash register, police said.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s and 6 feet tall, police said. He weighs between 170 and 180 pounds and has a thin build, they said. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath a black jacket. He also wore a black beanie hat and surgical mask, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.