Robber uses Facebook Marketplace to lure victims in Park Manor: police

Police are warning residents of a person allegedly using Facebook to pull off robberies in Park Manor on the South Side.

In each incident, the male suspect, using the nickname "Sherry," posts items for sale on Facebook Marketplace, Chicago police said.

After agreeing to meet at a time and place, the suspect takes the person’s property by force before fleeing on foot, police said.

A robbery took place about 7:20 p.m. April 2 in the 200 block of West 74th Street, police said. Another happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the same block.

The suspect is 16 to 18 years old with black hair in braids and a scar on his face, police said. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black jacket, dark red windbreaker and black or tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.