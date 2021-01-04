Robberies reported in South Loop

Chicago police are warning the public of recent robberies in the South Loop.

In each incident, a male approaches people and demand their property of vehicle, police said.

The robberies happened:

About 5:04 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street;

About 8 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 200 block of West Cermak Road;

About 5:50 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 200 block of West 24th Place; and

About 6:05 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1900 block of South Wells Street.

The male is described between 18 to 24 years old and between 6-foot to 6-foot-3, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.