Armed robberies reported on Near West Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent armed robberies reported on the Near West Side.

In each incident, the robbers approached a woman sitting in a vehicle, showed a handgun and demanded her cellphone and belongings, Chicago police said.

In two incidents, the robbers pulled up close to the women’s vehicles in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep, police said.

The robberies happened:

About 6:30 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 1500 block of West Huron Street;

About 7:10 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 2300 block of West Madison Street; and

About 5:45 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 2300 block of West Congress Parkway.

One of the robbers is a man between 25 and 30 years old, about 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, police. He wore a jacket with fur trim and a black hood, along with a black skull cap and displayed a silver handgun, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.