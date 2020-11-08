Robberies reported on the Near South Side

Chicago police are warning residents of three robberies report on the Near South Side.

In each incident someone was approached by one or two people who use force to take their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the first block of East 23rd Street;

About 5:50 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 200 block of East 18th Street; and

About midnight Nov. 2 in the 300 block of East Roosevelt Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.