Robbers targeting CTA riders at 63rd Red Line station in Englewood

Police are warning CTA riders about a string of robberies last month in Englewood on the South Side.

Each of the incidents happened on or near the 63rd Red Line station, 220 W. 63rd St., Chicago police said in a community alert. One to three male suspects would approach someone, hit them and steal from them.

The robberies happened:

At 10 a.m. Jan. 5;

at 9 p.m. Jan. 25;

at 7 p.m. Jan 28; and

at 7 p.m. Jan. 30.

The suspects are between 16 to 20 years old, 5-foot-5 to 6-feet tall and 150 to 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.