Robbers targeting victims in Chicago's River North, Lincoln Park neighborhoods

Chicago police said robbers are targeting people in River North and Lincoln Park.

Police said three robbers have been approaching victims on the street and threatening them with handguns.

They take off in a gray Honda or gray Nissan Murano.

The robberies have happened on the:

0-100 block of East North Water St. in River North on Saturday, November 12 in the evening

2000 block of North Orleans St. in Lincoln Park on Monday November 14 in the evening

600 block of West Belden Ave. in Lincoln Park on Sunday November 20 in the evening

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Chicago police have this safety advice:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, acne, limps, etc).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Chicago police ask that anyone with information call detectives at (312) 744-8263