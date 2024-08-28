Robbery attempt at South Side gas station turns deadly: 1 suspect killed, victim injured

The Brief A robbery attempt at a South Side gas station turned into a stabbing and shooting, leaving one suspect dead and the victim injured. Another suspect was involved in the incident and was uninjured and taken into custody. A gun was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.



A suspect is dead and a victim is hospitalized after a robbery attempt turned into a stabbing and shooting at a South Side gas station.

The incident occurred at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of S. Halsted St.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was inside the gas station when he was confronted by two suspects — a 38-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

The suspects grabbed the victim by his hair and demanded his property, according to Chicago police. The victim then pulled a knife and stabbed the 38-year-old suspect, police said.

The 20-year-old suspect then pulled a gun and shot the victim in the face, police said.

The victim and the suspects attempted to leave the scene, but officers were able to take the suspects into custody.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in fair condition.

The 38-year-old suspect who was stabbed was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died from his wounds. His identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.