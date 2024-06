A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with a violent robbery Wednesday on Chicago's Near West Side.

The boy was allegedly part of a group who beat up and robbed a 45-year-old man in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue, according to police.

Less than 20 minutes later, the boy was arrested and charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery.

No further information was provided.