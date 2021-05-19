Robbery reported at Nordstrom on the Mag Mile
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after a group of unknown offenders entered a business in River North and proceeded to grab merchandise and flee the business Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at Nordstrom in the 0-100 block of East Grand at about 1:21 p.m.
It is uncertain which direction the offenders fled.
No injuries were reported.
Area Three Detectives are investigating.
