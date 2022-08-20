Robbery suspect shot outside Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville; 3 suspects taken into custody

article

A robbery suspect was shot by police outside a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Schererville, Indiana on Saturday.

The robbery happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the store at 101 Indianapolis Boulevard.

The Lake County Sheriff said that three robbery suspects were trying to leave in a getaway car when Schererville police arrived. They rammed their car into a police patrol car. Police opened fire, hitting one of the robbery suspects.

The wounded suspect was hospitalized, and the other two were taken into custody.

No one else was injured.