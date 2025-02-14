Robbins students foster friendships to combat social isolation on 'No One Eats Alone Day'

The Brief Kellar Middle School in Robbins observed National No One Eats Alone Day, encouraging students to build connections and practice social skills. The program, funded by Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, raises awareness about social isolation and promotes acceptance among students. Student leaders emphasized the importance of inclusion, highlighting the challenges of making friends in middle school.



Kellar Middle School in Robbins took part in National No One Eats Alone Day on Friday, aiming to make the cafeteria a welcoming place for all students.

The event encouraged students to practice life skills and connect with their peers, fostering a sense of belonging.

What we know:

Students at Kellar Middle School participated in No One Eats Alone Day, an initiative designed to combat social isolation by encouraging students to engage with classmates they may not normally interact with.

Funded by Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, the program aims to raise awareness about social isolation and promote acceptance.

Seventh-grader and student leader Aubrey Cannon emphasized the importance of connection.

"Everyone needs someone. It can be really hard to make friends, especially at my grade level... but now I think everyone is making friends."

Eighth-grade student body president Malachi Stevens added, "We ask them about themselves, let them talk... because it can be hard definitely in middle school... but this is a judgment-free zone."

These students were in second and third grade when the COVID-19 pandemic began, which led to significant social isolation. Despite these challenges, the students have become more aware of each other’s needs and are actively working to create a supportive environment.

Superintendent of Schools Anthony Edison praised the students.

"Our kids are so strong... they can find those individuals who need a push, a little edge. I love to see that... they really drive the program."

Tangela Enyia, Meridian Health’s Vice President of Legislative & Governmental Affairs, highlighted the program’s broader impact.

"We at Meridian believe that we care about what matters—socially, emotionally—their behavioral health is important to us."

What's next:

The chatter in the room was the sound of success—kids having natural conversations with each other—social skills that the kids will take with them into their professional lives.