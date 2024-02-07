Six of Robert Downey Jr.'s classic cars will be given away at Chicago Auto Show

The nation's largest and longest-running auto show kicks off this weekend.

This year, the Chicago Auto Show will feature six eco-friendly classic cars, formerly owned by "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr.

"Downey's Dream Cars," a new television series on Max, shows Downey Jr. retrofitting classic but gas-guzzling automobiles to make them more environmentally friendly.

"He's very environmentally conscious and all these cars have been modified in an eco-friendly way," said Chris Mazzilli, owner of Dream Car Restorations.

Mazzilli is also a TODAY show producer and a car restoration expert. He showed us six of the Downey Dream Cars on display at this year's auto show.

The six vehicles include a 1969 Mercedes-Benz, a 1972 VW bus, a ‘66 Buick Riviera, a ’72 K-10 pickup, a '65 Chevrolet Corvette convertible and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.

"Different engines, electric engines, bio diesel engines – all done with the environment in mind," said Mazzilli.

All six cars have been modified inside and out to be eco-friendly, including the VW bus.

All six cars are being given away in a one-year national sweepstakes. The proceeds will go to a nonprofit that focuses on technologies aimed at cleaning the environment.