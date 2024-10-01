Robert Englund on the creation of Freddy Kreuger in 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'

Forty years after he became the man of our nightmares, actor Robert Englund is looking back on his knife-wielding boogeyman Freddy Krueger and the iconic slasher movie that made him a household name: ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street.’

The actor sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back over the process of transforming into the iconic horror monster Freddy Krueger.

"The Freddy makeup was conceived in a garage in a barber’s chair in the San Fernando Valley," Englund said. "So I watched it organically come to life."

He added "But I saw it in the mirror as we modified it, changed it and found Freddy."

He added that he found the voice of Freddy after being poked with a makeup brush, he yelled out at the makeup artist "DAVID" – in a demonic, grueling voice, which ended up becoming the voice of the Nightmare on Elm Street.

A new 4K release of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is now available to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary.