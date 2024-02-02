Robert Schindler: Schaumburg man reported missing, police say he made suicidal statements

Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village police on Friday were searching for a man who they say is suicidal and went missing early this morning.

Robert Schindler was last seen walking from his home in Schaumburg after making suicidal statements, according to police.

He's described as a 42-year-old white man, standing 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark gray sweatpants.

Schaumburg police said there was a very large police presence searching multiple areas for Schindler. Anyone who comes in contact with him should call 911 immediately and not approach him.