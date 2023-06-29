Push to designate 'Roberts Temple' as National Historic Site gains momentum

There's a push to make "Roberts Temple" a National Historic Site to honoring Emmett Till's legacy.

The site of the church is at 40th and State Street, which is considered the birthplace of the civil rights movement.

Emmett Till's funeral held at Roberts Temple exposed his mutilated body to the world, leaving an indelible mark. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open casket, saying, "the world to see what they did to my baby."

Illinois' congressional delegation, pastors, and Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Till's cousin, gathered outside the church on Thursday to introduce a bill seeking National Historic Site status. This designation would provide funding for the restoration of the 101-year-old building.

If the legislation passes, the National Park Service would oversee the church's upkeep and renovation.

The push comes as the DuSable Black History Museum gets ready to honor Till's mother, recognizing her contribution to Chicago youth as a teacher. Loyola University, which is her Alma Mater, will be part of the ceremony.