U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly launches Senate bid to succeed Dick Durbin

The Brief U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly has announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate, aiming to succeed Sen. Dick Durbin. Kelly said her campaign will focus on reducing gun violence, lowering costs, and improving health equity. She highlighted her track record in both state and federal government as proof she's ready for the job.



U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly announced Monday she will run for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dick Durbin, who said he won't seek re-election in 2026.

What they're saying:

Kelly, a Democrat who has represented Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District since 2013, said her campaign will focus on reducing gun violence, lowering costs for families, and expanding access to health care.

"This moment requires proven leaders who have the experience to take on the toughest battles," Kelly said in a statement. "I’ve never backed down — not from gun lobbyists, not from MAGA extremists, and certainly not from a fight for what’s right."

Kelly led a House sit-in over gun violence legislation and co-sponsored bills protecting domestic violence survivors. As a state lawmaker, she partnered with then-state Sen. Barack Obama and current Senate President Don Harmon to pass legislation targeting illegal gun sales.

Kelly also championed an expansion of Medicaid postpartum coverage to one year.

Durbin, 80, has held the Senate seat since 1997.

The other side:

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is also aiming to take Durbin's seat. She received endorsements from Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.