Body recovered, woman critically injured after kayak tips over in Lake County, Indiana

A 19-year-old man died and a woman was critically injured after a kayaking incident Sunday night on Robinson Lake in Hobart, Indiana.

Emergency personnel were called to the lake around 8:15 p.m. after witnesses saw two kayakers tip over and begin struggling in the water roughly 200 feet from shore, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

One witness got in the water to rescue them and with the help of a responding Hobart police officer, they were able to swim the 54-year-old Dyer woman back to shore, officials said.

She was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The Lake County Dive Team and other agencies entered the water to search for other kayaker and at roughly 9:08 p.m., a Crown Point Fire Department diver recovered the Dyer man's body, officials said. His identity has not yet been released by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Both kayakers had wearable life jackets with them but were not wearing them at the time of incident, officials said.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating.