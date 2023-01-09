Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business

After more than two decades in business, a River North staple has closed its doors.

Rock Bottom Brewery, located at State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final beers Sunday night.

A dumpster has been placed out front and employees have been cleaning out the business while a sign in the window reads, "thank you for the many great years of support."

The CEO of SPB Hospitality told Fox 32 News that Rock Bottom's lease at State and Grand expired, and the company decided not to renew, saying that post-Covid sales were just not what they used to be.

The closure impacts about 45 employees, but many will have the opportunity to transfer to suburban locations.

Ray Stout, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, said the closure is significant, as Rock Bottom made a mark on the brewing industry and inspired others to follow suit.

"They were in the foreground of doing interesting styles, specifically, barrel-aged beer, in a time where no other brewery was doing it in Illinois and hardly any other brewery was doing it in the country," Stout said.

"And a matter of fact, our Festival of Barrel-Aged Beer which is the largest barrel-aged festival in North America started at Rock Bottom," Stout added.

Rock Bottom in Orland Park, Warrenville and Yorktown will remain open. Gift cards and loyalty rewards can still be redeemable at those locations.