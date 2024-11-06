Rockford man charged with murder in April Chicago shooting

A Rockford man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting on Chicago’s West Side earlier this year.

James Jones, 36, was involved in an April 13 shooting in the 4800 block of West Arthington Street, according to Chicago police. A 31-year-old man was killed, and a 36-year-old man was seriously injured.

Jones was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue in Rockford. He's been charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Jones is due in court on Thursday. No further information was provided by the police.

James Jones | CPD