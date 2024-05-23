Rockford man sentenced for sexual assault and abuse of children

A Rockford man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting and abusing two children he knew.

Jose Reyna, whose crimes spanned several years, pleaded guilty and will serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Reyna must also register for life as a sexual offender.

Prosecutors outlined in court that Reyna sexually assaulted one child on multiple occasions between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 1, 2022. Additionally, he sexually abused another child between Jan. 1, 2017, and Oct. 1, 2022. Both victims were under the age of 13.

Jose Reyna

Stacey Wittman, Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney, praised the bravery of the victims.

"Thanks in part to another survivor coming forward with allegations of the sexual abuse she had endured, these two victims were also able to disclose the abuse they suffered at the hands of this defendant. I am grateful for the family’s patience while this case has been pending," Wittman said.

Reyna will receive credit for the 533 days he has already served in jail.