Rod Blagojevich sits down with FOX 32 for first 1-on-1 interview after Trump commutation

Following President Donald Trump’s commutation on Tuesday, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich sat down with FOX 32 exclusively Wednesday afternoon to talk about his time in prison, as well as what’s next in life for he and his family.

On Wednesday morning, Blagojevich held a press conference for the media in front of his Ravenswood Manor home. He mentioned how during his time in prison, he hit rock bottom. We followed up on that statement, asking him to delve a little further into detail.

“Just going to prison and saying goodbye to my wife and my children. Kissing them goodbye in the early morning hours of the day I left, which was the 15th of March, 2012. It was a Thursday. It’s a day I’ll always remember, in my mind, it’s a day that will always live in infamy,” Blagojevich said.

“But when you’re about to do that and you’re leaving home, and the court tells you you’re not coming home for 14 years, I mean that’s rock bottom,” he added. “It was probably the most challenging day I’ve ever had to face.”

But even through all the chaos, Blagojevich says he kept hope alive.

“My responsibility as a father and husband, was to weather this storm and be strong through it, because I had to do the best I could to help my children, which was a very traumatic experience for them…saying goodbye to them in the darkness of that early morning, my objective had to be to stay strong and encourage them to not lose hope. I’ve learned when you gone through something like this, hope sustains you, as my friend Reverend Jackson has coined the phrase: Keep hope alive, absolutely. So my duty was to first and foremost keep hope alive for my children, and for Patti, and the best way to do that was to approach this crushing adversity in a way to try and turn it into something good and to use my time in prison to grow physically, to try to learn more, and in the case of my faith, to get stronger in my faith by frankly spending time in the Bible -- a book that I didn’t spend a lot of time reading. I believe in it. But actually learning about it and thinking through it, and that was very helpful for me as well.”

We asked Blagojevich if he realizes how lucky he is to be at home now and out of prison. We pointed out that if Hillary Clinton had been elected president in 2016, that he would not be a free man right now.

“I do see the hand of God in all of this, somehow shaping certain events. And I think it’s even more unlikely when you think about how things have unfolded. That I would face what I had to face when I was arrested, charged, thrown out of office, unable to work. And that an opportunity would come to be on Celebrity Apprentice, and to actually get to know Donald Trump a little bit. And that he would ever run for president, that was not anything I remotely thought of. And that he would run and that he would win. And that then the same people, some of these same characters who did it to me, did the same thing to President Trump. They weaponized their absolute power, it’s unchecked. They used it as a weapon against a sitting president. They did it to a sitting governor,” Blagojevich said.

“This is a much larger issue than Donald Trump or me. It’s about you and all of us who are American citizens. It’s about our right to self-government. It’s about the right of the people to choose their leaders, and if they don’t like us then vote us out.”

Trump made clear on Tuesday that he saw similarities between efforts to investigate his own conduct and those who took down Blagojevich.

"He's a Democrat, he's not a Republican. It was a prosecution by the same people - Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same group," Trump said. He was referring to Patrick Fitzgerald, the former U.S. attorney who prosecuted Blagojevich and now represents former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired from the agency in May 2017.

Trump also expressed sympathy for the former Illinois governor's children.

"Very far from his children," Trump said. "They rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform. I saw that and I did commute his sentence."

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence was "ridiculous."

“He’ll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail,” Trump said.

Blagojevich says he appreciates the president's action.

“I say thank you. I’m profoundly grateful," the former governor said.

He also said that if he can vote in the 2020 election, he will vote for Trump.

Blagojevich, 63, was serving time after being convicted of 18 felony corruption charges in 2010, including trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated by Barack Obama and trying to shake down a children's hospital.

Some in Illinois, including the governor, said setting Blagojevich free was a mistake.

Trump “has abused his pardon power in inexplicable ways to reward his friends and condone corruption, and I deeply believe this pardon sends the wrong message at the wrong time,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a written statement.

Many Republicans agreed.

“In a state where corrupt, machine-style politics is still all too common, it's important that those found guilty serve their prison sentence in its entirety," said the the chairman of the Illinois GOP, Tim Schneider.

The White House cited support from several Illinois-based leaders, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson, as supporting Blagojevich's early release. More than 100 of his fellow inmates also sent in letters of support.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also disagreed with President Trump’s commutation.

“Commuting former Gov. Blagojevich's sentence would be controversial under any president, but President Trump embodies the worst in public leadership through his brazen disrespect for the rule of law and good governance. Given his track record, this action sends the wrong message,” she said.

The former federal prosecution team handling the Blagojevich case issued a statement regarding his commutation, condemning Trump's decision: "While the President has the power to reduce Mr. Blagojevich’s sentence, the fact remains that the former governor was convicted of very serious crimes. His prosecution serves as proof that elected officials who betray those they are elected to serve will be held to account."

The Illinois House in January 2009 voted 114-1 to impeach Blagojevich, and the state Senate voted unanimously to remove him, making him the first Illinois governor in history to be removed by lawmakers. He entered prison in March 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.