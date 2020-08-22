Rogers Park convenience stores robbed at gunpoint: police

Police are warning North Side residents about a series of armed robberies this month in Rogers Park.

In each case, two to four suspects made a small purchase at a convenience store and then demanded money at gunpoint, Chicago police said in a community alert. They also took tobacco products from the store.

In two cases, the suspects were seen driving off in a blue Toyota Corolla, police said.

The hold-ups happened:

About 8 p.m. August 19 in the 6700 block of North Clark Street;

About 8:10 p.m. August 19 in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue;

About 11:36 p.m. August 19 in the 1400 block of West Pratt Boulevard and

About 4:25 a.m. August 20 in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road.

Three of the suspects were described as 20 to 25-year-old men, police said. Two were described as standing 5-foot-9 to 6-feet and weighing 150 to 180 pounds, police said. One was wearing a red baseball hat with white lettering, and the other had a black hoodie.

Another suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old woman standing 5-foot to 5-foot-3, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.