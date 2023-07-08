Rogers Park mass shooting leaves 5 wounded

A mass shooting in Rogers Park Friday night left five people wounded, Chicago police say.

A group of people were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Howard Street at 11:40 p.m. when two vehicles pulled up.

Police say there was an argument then unknown offenders from inside both vehicle fired shots at the group striking five people.

Someone in the crowd exchanged fire and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victims suffered the following injuries:

A 37-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hip and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right forearm and leg and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

A 36-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention on scene.

There were no arrests reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident at this time.