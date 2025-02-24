Rogers Park shooting leaves 1 dead, another critically wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday night in Rogers Park, leaving one dead and another critically injured, according to Chicago police.
The backstory:
Officers responded to the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue around 9:46 p.m. and found both victims outside with multiple gunshot wounds.
One of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and head and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the chest and both legs. He was also taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
A witness told police they saw four men fleeing the scene on foot.
No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.