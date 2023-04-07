Rogers Park shooting leaves 33-year-old man wounded

A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Thursday evening in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was walking around 7:43 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.

He ran away from the scene and drove himself to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.