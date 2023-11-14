Rogers Park stabbing: Man attacked for not handing over his property in attempted robbery

A 45-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning on Chicago's far North Side.

Around 8:30 a.m., police say the male victim was inside his vehicle in the 7200-7600 block of N. Sheridan Rd. when two unknown offenders approached him on foot and demanded his property.

The victim declined to hand over his belongings and one of the offenders pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

The offenders then fled the area in an unknown direction. The victim took himself to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.