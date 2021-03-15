Rollback of COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois could be coming

Illinois residents could hear this week when Governor JB Pritzker will start to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

The state's health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says the re-opening will not be all at once.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Governor Pritzker and his team are poised to release a re-tooled plan to reopen Illinois and end the majority of COVID restrictions as soon as an adequate number of residents are vaccinated.

The Sun-Times says Illinoisans could get a better idea later this week just how soon changes could happen, but that does not mean all pandemic measures will go by the wayside.

Dr. Ezike says we are not getting rid of masks and that masks have to continue to be a mainstay.

"I think the governor is going to release the plan that we have been working on later this week," she said.

Dr. Ezike hinted that the state might see another phase of lessening mitigations before a full reopening.